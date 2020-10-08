ROCK SPRINGS — Officials from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 have confirmed four new positive COVID-19 cases in the district.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, officials confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 within the district: one teacher at Pilot Butte Elementary School and one student at Rock Springs High School. Due to masks not being worn during parts of the day while within 6 feet of distance, 12 staff members and 23 students from Pilot Butte Elementary, Rock Springs High School, and Black Butte High School are quarantined by order of Sweetwater County Public Health, according to a press release.
On Wednesday, Oct. 7, officials confirmed that one student at Rock Springs Junior High School had tested positive for the virus. No other students or staff were quarantined in connection to this case. All families and staff of the affected classrooms and families and staff of the schools have been notified by the schools and Public Health.
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, officials confirmed that one staff member at Sage Elementary School tested positive for the virus. No other students or staff were quarantined in connection to this case. All families and staff of the affected classroom and families and staff of Sage Elementary have been notified by the school and Public Health.
The four new cases bring Sweetwater No. 1's total to seven positive cases. Three cases were confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 3. These cases involved one staff member at Overland Elementary School, one student at Black Butte High School, and one student at Northpark Elementary School. Six staff members and 10 students from various schools in the district were being quarantined due to close contact with these cases. No updates have been given on whether these cases remain active.
With new health orders for K-12 schools, if both the person that is positive with COVID-19 and those around them are both wearing masks, the individuals not positive will not be quarantined. If there are large gatherings outside of school and a positive case is identified, all people at the gathering within 6 feet of the positive individual will be quarantined.
