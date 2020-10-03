ROCK SPRINGS – Officials from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases in the district.
-- One staff member tested positive at Overland Elementary School, and there are no other students or staff being quarantined at this time, according to a press release.
One student tested positive at Black Butte High School, and there are no other students or staff being quarantined at this time.
-- One student tested positive at Northpark Elementary School.
“Six staff members and 10 students from various schools in the district are being quarantined at this time due to close contact. Most quarantine orders are from contact that was made outside of school. All families and staff of the affected classrooms and families and staff of the schools have been properly notified by the schools and (Sweetwater County) Public Health,” the release said.
With new state health orders for K-12 schools, if both the person who is positive with COVID-19 and those around them are both wearing masks, the individuals not positive will not be quarantined. The districted added if there are large gatherings outside of school and there is a positive case identified, all people at the gathering within 6 feet of the positive individual will be quarantined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.