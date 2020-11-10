ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 warned the public that 53 staff members are out either due to testing, quarantine orders, or positive results since Saturday, and the student count is significantly higher.
“Most staff and students are out at this time due to quarantine orders,” a press release said.
The school district apologized for its update coming out on Tuesday night, which is “later than we would have wanted.” The district added, so far, the original exposures did not occur in schools.
“With the significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases within the community, our school nurses are working directly with Public Health to deliver quarantine papers to any students or staff that are identified as close contacts in contact tracing, and Public Health will be contacting the positive cases. The positive case count within the community has increased to a point that it is getting hard to keep up with notifying individuals quickly,” the district said.
Sweetwater No. 1 asked for patience as it work with Sweetwater County Public Health to notify everyone appropriately and in a timely manner.
“We would also like to notify individuals that anyone that is symptomatic will not be allowed in the schools until they are completely symptom free. We know this may seem like a steep step to take, but we need to continue keeping students and staff safe. Thank you for keeping your student home if they are sick or displaying symptoms,” the release said.
Officials said they will get more specific information out as soon as they are able to.
They asked the public to help the district keep our schools open for in-person learning and staying at Tier 1. Under the states school reopening plan, Tier 2 is a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning, and Tier 3 is all virtual instruction.
“By everyone giving a little and taking precautionary measures, together we can achieve so much,” the release said.
