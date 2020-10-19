ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 received confirmation of six positive COVID-19 cases over this past week.
A press release said the cases included one staff member at the Central Administration Office, one district staff member, one staff member at Rock Springs High School, two students at Rock Springs High School, and one student at Rock Springs Junior High. Five students are being quarantined for close contact to one of the students and one of the adults. There are no other quarantines occurring outside of the positive cases.
These cases are still considered community spread and not school spread, according to the release.
