Coronavirus figures

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Albany: 684

Big Horn: 61

Campbell: 549

Carbon: 66

Converse: 83

Crook: 42

Fremont: 363

Goshen: 62

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 52

Laramie: 624

Lincoln: 96

Natrona: 512

Niobrara: 10

Park: 259

Platte: 89

Sheridan: 259

Sublette: 23

Sweetwater: 94

Teton: 51

Uinta: 68

Washakie: 19

Weston: 66

Total: 4,184

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Albany: 1,299

Big Horn: 215

Campbell: 958

Carbon: 288

Converse: 210

Crook: 105

Fremont: 1,201

Goshen: 142

Hot Springs: 45

Johnson: 80

Laramie: 1,257

Lincoln: 294

Natrona: 1,201

Niobrara: 6

Park: 591

Platte: 93

Sheridan: 598

Sublette: 130

Sweetwater: 494

Teton: 746

Uinta: 374

Washakie: 141

Weston: 121

Total: 10,589

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

Albany: 151

Big Horn: 30

Campbell: 85

Carbon: 37

Converse: 109

Crook: 11

Fremont: 172

Goshen: 20

Hot Springs: 10

Johnson: 36

Laramie: 399

Lincoln: 59

Natrona: 256

Niobrara: 10

Park: 70

Platte: 49

Sheridan: 167

Sublette: 45

Sweetwater: 28

Teton: 33

Uinta: 95

Washakie: 12

Weston: 34

Total: 1,918

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

Albany: 761

Big Horn: 177

Campbell: 491

Carbon: 257

Converse: 235

Crook: 73

Fremont: 994

Goshen: 94

Hot Springs: 43

Johnson: 62

Laramie: 1025

Lincoln: 254

Natrona: 935

Niobrara: 6

Park: 359

Platte 51

Sheridan: 501

Sublette: 151

Sweetwater: 426

Teton: 727

Uinta: 398

Washakie: 127

Weston: 89

Total: 8,236

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.