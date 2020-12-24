Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, looks at some slides from a biopsy in her office in Mineola, New York, on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients' organs and how they might better treat some of the disease's more baffling symptoms.