Keiron Marshall and Hannah White play a song on their guitars as they test the sound sytem at the Sound Lounge in London on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. More than 400 grassroots music venues in Britain are said to be at imminent risk of closure, although the government is currently pledging 2.25 million pounds in a “culture recovery package”, that wont be enough to reach the grass roots according to organisers.