ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County had three more COVID-19 deaths during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Sweetwater County District Board of Health.
Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon said the residents died during the holiday, from Nov. 26-27, and bring the county’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 10.
The three deaths include:
— A Rock Springs man in his 70s.
— A Rock Springs woman in her 70s.
— A Rock Springs woman in her 80s.
Most of the county’s COVID-19 deaths – eight of the 10 – have occurred in the last four weeks, Stachon said in a press release.
A Green River woman in her 50s died Nov. 14. A woman in her 70s, the resident of a long-term care facility, died Nov. 11. A woman in her 80s, also a resident of a long-term care facility, died Nov. 5. A Rock Springs man in his 70s died Nov. 3, and a Rock Springs man in his 60s died Oct. 31.
Sweetwater County’s previous COVID-19 deaths occurred in July, including a Green River woman in her 90s on July 15, and a Rock Springs man in his 70s on July 13.
On Monday, Nov. 30, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County reported it is caring for five COVID-19 patients.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
More health and community updates can be found on the Public Health and Sweetwater Memorial Facebook pages and at sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.