Robin Smullen rides Tiz the Law during a workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, NewY York, on Friday, June 19. Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is the 3-5 morning-line favorite for the 146th Kentucky Derby and will attempt to become the first winner from the No. 17 post position drawn for Saturday’s rescheduled marquee race for 3-year-olds.