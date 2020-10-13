The Yoyogi National Gymnasium No. 1, top, and No. 2, bottom, which were used as the venues for swimming and basketball in the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Tokyo is planning to host an international gymnastics meet next month that will exempt non-Japanese athletes from a 14-day quarantine period, an approach that might foreshadow planning for next year's postponed Olympics. The one-day event is set for Nov. 8, 2020 at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium.