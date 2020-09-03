New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver poses for a photo in March 1968. Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75. The Hall of Fame said that Seaver died on Aug. 31 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

To plant a tree in memory of Tom Seaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.