Germany's Laura Siegemund returns the ball to Romania's Irina Camela Begu, during the Palermo Ladies Open tennis tournament in Palermo, Italy, on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Tour-level tennis resumed after a five-month enforced break on Monday, and players at the Palermo Ladies Open had to handle their own towels and not shake hands of opponents. The strict rules because of the coronavirus included no showers on site, and no autographs or photos with fans. Players in the singles main draw come from 15 countries, all in Europe.