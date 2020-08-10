RIVERTON — After a thwarted first attempt in mid-July, the Wind River Hotel and Casino and Little Wind Casino just south of Riverton opened Friday morning.
Owned by the Northern Arapaho Tribe, both casinos had planned to reopen July 22 but were unable due to the persistence of a COVID-19 stay-at-home order issued by both the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone Business Councils this spring.
Many considered the joint tribal order irrevocable without ESBC approval.
After meeting Thursday, the governing panels of both tribes arranged to modify the stay-at-home order, adding the provision that tribal businesses – including casinos, hotels, and stores – could get back to work.
The tribes wrote in the new joint order that they are "rescinding certain aspects of the stay-at-home order to strike a safe balance between containing the spread of COVID-19 on the Wind River Reservation and protecting the economies of the tribes."
Face coverings are required in all public places.
The 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. curfew formerly in place has been lifted but a curfew for minors apparently remains in effect. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people with masks and bodily distance required; indoor gatherings of no more than 10 are allowed under the same stipulations.
Gathering organizers may apply for a permit from the Wind River Intertribal Council for exemptions and must detail the precautions intended for the gathering intended.
According to a statement by NABC spokesman Matt Benson, both the decision to reopen the casino and lift the prior health order "were taken in close consultation with tribal medical professionals and at the recommendation of Wind River Family & Community Healthcare."
Precautions with the two casinos are to include a limit to 50 percent capacity within the buildings including staff members. No smoking will be allowed on the casino floor.
Bodily distancing, the removal of certain slot machines, table-game limitations all will be organized.
The casinos will close from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. daily "for deep cleaning, including the use of cleansing foggers," reads the NABC statement.
Masks except when eating and drinking are required.
All entrants to the building must undergo "a non-invasive health screening upon arrival, including a temperature check," and staff members are subject to random COVID testing.
Plexiglass shields are installed at locations of routine interaction and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the casino floor.
The new health order does not apply to reservation schools, which will use online-only education starting this semester. Daycare facilities and tribal community halls also are closed.
The Eastern Shoshone Tribe has not set a date for reopening the Shoshone Rose Casino.
Tribal legislation ESBC spokeswoman Alejandra Silva said the WRITC plans to readdress the health order at the start of each month to address the order and any changes it may require. Also, she said, "to allow discussions on specific cases such as General Council meetings.
Each of the two tribes has a General Council, which is a direct democracy composed of every voting age tribal member. The General Council votes by gathering, and only once its legal quorum is reached.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.