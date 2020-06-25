ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees met virtually Thursday to discuss the ongoing impact of the coronavirus. Additional budget cuts were outlined, and board members approved a revised 2020-21 academic calendar meant to provide more flexibility.
College President Kim Dale said they had been told by the Wyoming Community College Commission to expect a decrease in their state funding and reduce their budget by 10% or about $955,000.
Combined with the 9% budget cut they’d already made in their preliminary budget, she said they would be operating with 19% less the next school year.
To make up the difference, the college will reduce nonacademic scholarships, further reduce funding for its strategic initiative, leave an open dean position unfilled, and restrict travel for professional development.
On the positive side, having reviewed the latest financial projections, college staff expects to receive more local revenue than previously expected, and the college will use its carryover to make up the rest.
Dr. Dale said they presented the revised budget as an information item so the board is prepared for the action to adopt the budget in July.
When it comes to next year’s academic calendar, Dr. Cliff Whitstruck, the vice president for student learning, stressed they were not shortening the semesters, but they were changing block classes to give them more options in case of more coronavirus complications.
In the fall semester, there will be no on-campus instruction planned after the Thanksgiving break. Some courses will conclude before the date, and other classes will continue virtually.
Other changes include the elimination of spring break and two graduation ceremonies – one in case they have an on-campus ceremony and one for a virtual event.
Trustees unanimously voted to accept the revised schedule.
