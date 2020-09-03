ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College reduced its budget by 19% before the Board of Trustees passed a $46.5 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21. At the next board meeting on Thursday, trustees will consider a declaration of financial emergency that could identify about $1.8 million in additional cuts.
The proposal calls for a reduction of the general fund budget by $875,000 and a plan to cut an additional $935,000 “in the event there are further funding reductions/withdrawals by the state of Wyoming,” according to the meeting agenda.
The agenda stated, “The state of Wyoming is currently enduring an unprecedented economic crisis. Communications from the state indicate a $1.5 billion shortfall due to what some are calling a double ‘black swan’ event. The first ‘black swan’ event was the reduction of income from extraction industries including coal, oil and natural gas. The second ‘black swan’ event was the emergence of COVID-19.”
The declaration is meant to align Western with Gov. Mark Gordon’s mandate to reduce budgets by another 10%.
Before the start of the fall semester, the college announced it would eliminate jobs and degree pathways, though no specifics were given.
Areas the college plans to consider for budget reductions and efficiencies include:
-- Labor
-- Organizational design
-- Academic affairs
-- Technology and IT support
-- Facilities and auxiliary services
-- Spending and contracts
The agenda noted that a declaration of a financial emergency is not an indication of financial exigency, or urgent need, a distinction recognized by the Higher Learning Commission.
Thursday’s video conference meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with a workshop followed by the regular meeting at 7:15 p.m. The link for the Zoom meeting is https://westernwyoming.zoom.us/j/95830972137?pwd=ZzVBMUVYYkpnT2FqL0Y3OEV5bEF2Zz09.
The agenda for the meeting is posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wy/wwcc/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.
