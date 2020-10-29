Supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami, a religious political party, stand on defaced images of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest against Macron and the republishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, close to French consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Muslims have been calling for both protests and a boycott of French goods in response to France's stance on caricatures of Islam's most revered prophet.