EVANSTON — Uinta County’s total of confirmed coronavirus cases went up by 12 on Monday as the total number of cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming grew to 856.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 15 new cases were reported Monday in five counties, with Uinta County posting the highest increase.
Uinta County’s case count has increased by 58 in the last week, growing from 19 on June 7 to 77 on Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, the total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming since the pandemic began was 276 in Fremont County; 129 in Laramie County; 77 in Uinta County; 74 in Teton County; 73 in Natrona County; 34 in Washakie County; 32 in Campbell and Sweetwater counties; 25 in Albany; 15 in Sheridan; 14 in Converse and Johnson; 13 in Carbon; 11 in Lincoln, nine in Big Horn and Hot Springs; six in Crook; five in Park, and four in Goshen. Niobrara, Platte, Sublette and Weston counties each had one case.
The number of recoveries increased by four on Monday to total 838. Of those, 646 were among patients with confirmed cases and 31 were among patients with probable cases.
Probable cases are defined as those where patients have not been tested for coronavirus, but show symptoms of the illness and have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case. As of Monday, 223 probable cases have been reported in Wyoming.
The numbers leave the number of active cases in Wyoming at 225, 194 among those with confirmed cases and 31 among those with probable cases.
