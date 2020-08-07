SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Board of Health is asking for the public's help in providing lodging accommodations for a number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling through Sweetwater County.
"We have a few people right now who have fallen ill and tested positive for the virus, each while passing through the area," said Kim Lionberger, the county's Public Health director.
"These patients have no ties to our community, and they have no place to go. Unfortunately, it's been a growing struggle to find lodging for them as more and more places are turning us away when they find out the person is sick with COVID."
Anyone who has spare accommodations and is willing to temporarily house one of these individuals while they are under quarantine order is urged to please contact Community Nursing at 307-922-5390 for more information.
In an update, the county stressed it is not asking for volunteers to house someone who is infected in their private or primary residence.
"But, if anyone has a camper, or an air B&B, or an empty furnished rental, we have funds to pay you for lodging while the positive individual is recovering in quarantine. Also, those who test positive but don't live here and are able to leave because they have somewhere to go are encouraged to leave and return home; they are not forced to stay here," according to the county statement. "This is specifically for a few individuals who have fallen ill and testing positive while passing through, and who have nowhere to go and aren't sick enough to warrant hospitalization."
More health and community updates can be found at facebook.com/scdboh, sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov and cdc.gov.
