WHY WEAR MASKS?

The health order mandating face masks in Sweetwater County notes that the coronavirus is a respiratory illness primarily spread through person-to-person contact or contact with surfaces contaminated with the virus.

Respiratory droplets are the major mode of transmission. They not only come from coughing or sneezing but through regular breathing and talking. Face coverings have been shown to reduce the transmission of infected droplets.

In addition to recent studies promoting the protective capabilities of masks and encouragement from places like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraging increased mask use, health experts in Sweetwater County point to local examples of the effectiveness of facial coverings.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Castle Rock Medical Center observe strict masking requirements and have seen no cases of coronavirus transmission where patients spread it to staff or staff spread it to patients. Similarly, school districts in Sweetwater County are following state guidelines that people wear masks when 6-feet distancing cannot be maintained. Schools are reporting increased numbers of students and staff being quarantined due to the coronavirus, but administrators add that the infections appear to be taking place off campus.

