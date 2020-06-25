ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees met virtually Thursday to discuss the ongoing impact of the coronavirus. Additional budget cuts were outlined, and board members approved a revised 2020-21 academic calendar meant to provide more flexibility.
College President Kim Dale said they had been told by the Wyoming Community College Commission to expect a decrease in their state funding and reduce their budget by 10% or about $955,000. Under the tentative budget, the college expected $10,304,433 in state revenue, including $9,551,433 that they believed to be subject to the cut.
Combined with the 9% budget cut they’d already made in their preliminary budget, she said they would be operating with 19% less the next school year.
To make up the difference, the college will reduce nonacademic scholarships by $84,0130, further reduce funding for its strategic initiative by $11,180, leave an open dean position unfilled and save $148,608 on salary and benefits, and restrict travel for professional development.
In the following discussion it was noted that the college will still have plenty of money available for scholarships and more enrichment opportunities are available online.
On the positive side, having reviewed the latest financial projections, staff expect to receive a additional $380,000 in local revenue. The college will direct $639,286 from its carryover to make up the rest of the budget cuts and additional health care costs that weren’t known when the preliminary budget was prepared. Deb Baker added just because they budget an amount, it doesn’t mean they will spend all of it.
Dr. Dale said they presented the revised budget as an informational item so the board is prepared before adopting the college budget in July.
“This is a bit sobering and a tough time for Wyoming,” Dr. Dale said.
She added Western is demonstrating its grit and communicating to our state that it is part of the salutation
“We will do what we can to support our state,” the president said.
REVAMPED ACADEMIC CALENDAR APPROVED
When it comes to next year’s academic calendar, Dr. Cliff Whitstruck, the vice president for student learning, said Western’s enrollment is down for the fall and it appears students are waiting to hear what the semester will entail
“Want to move forward so we can inform our students what fall will look like,” he said.
Whitstruck stressed they were not shortening the semesters, but they were changing block classes to give them more options in case of more coronavirus complications.
He noted this past spring Western was able to extend classes, such as when it went on a longer-than-planned spring break to convert courses into online formats. However, he said this would not be an option in the fall.
In the fall semester, there will be no on-campus instruction planned after the Thanksgiving break. Some courses will conclude before the date, and other classes will continue virtually.
Other changes include the elimination of spring break and two graduation ceremonies – one in case they have an on-campus ceremony and one for a virtual event.
Whitstruck said they are trying to be proactive so they don’t have to have emergency meetings like they were forced to earlier this year.
Trustees unanimously voted to accept the revised schedule.
ATHLETIC IMPACT
Trustee Ken Lorimer asked, “Is this going to impact our athletic programs at all?”
Dr. Dale said the short answer is yes, though they are still working out the details. She described the academic calendar as the backbone to their reopening plan, which they plan to present to the board by July 15.
“We will come back to you with that over the next few weeks,” Dale said.
The meeting concluded with an executive session on personnel matters.
