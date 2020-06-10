UPDATE: According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, with the the vigilant help of a concerned citizen, sheriff’s deputies have located and, with assistance from officers of the Green River Police Department, apprehended Calvin near the Green River Cemetery, at approximately 8 p.m., without further incident. A stolen firearm was also recovered from Calvin’s vehicle. More details will be shared as they become available.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Green River and Rock Springs police departments are looking for a wanted person who fled on foot on the Old Lincoln Highway on the north side of Interstate 80 after a vehicle pursuit.
According to a press release, sheriff's deputies identified themselves and made contact with Darren Carson Calvin, a known wanted person, near Foothill Boulevard around 3 p.m. Wednesday. After an alleged brief altercation with law enforcement, Calvin fled in a maroon Ford truck westbound on Foothill on the service road. Law enforcement officers pursued him, who after turning on to Purple Sage Road, made his way to the Old Lincoln Highway north of Interstate 80 and headed westbound on the dirt road. When Calvin's vehicle became disabled, he abandoned it and presumably fled on foot, roughly north of what would be milepost 95 on Interstate 80. Officers were unable to locate Calvin.
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department urges the public to be on alert for Calvin and not pick up hitchhikers in the area.
"He is possibly armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, just call 911 or your local authorities," Sweetwater County Sheriff's Deputy and Public Information Officer Jason Mower said.
Mower said that Calvin is wanted for violent felony warrants out of the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, which include aggravated robbery and assault on a prisoner. Calvin was last seen on the Old Lincoln Highway between Green River and Rock Springs, and was wearing a blue shirt and shorts. He stands 6'1" and weighs about 240 pounds and has tattoos around his eyes. He has also presented false identification with the name Ayden Calvin.
The investigation remains ongoing. Officials said they will release more details as they become available.
