Garnet splash pad open

The splash pad at Garnet Park in Rock Springs opened Monday. With the weather warming, it’s the perfect place to cool off. It is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 230 Garnet St.

When it comes to other outdoor pools in Rock Springs, the Century Pool at 1002 Evergreen Way, Washington Pool at 608 D Street and Blairtown Pool at 100 First Ave. W. are scheduled to open June 8.

In Green River, the water park on Expedition Island is expected to open this weekend. City officials said more specific details will be posted online this week.