LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming’s 2020 homecoming schedule will have virtual activities from Saturday, Oct. 10, through Saturday, Oct. 17.
“With the postponement of the 2020 football season and the implementation of safety protocols to protect the well-being of our students, faculty, staff and guests, UW leadership concluded that in-person alumni homecoming traditions could not be held with the integrity, quality and safety level as past celebrations,” said Keener Fry, UW Alumni Association (UWAA) executive director.
Meanwhile, homecoming activities for students will be determined individually following guidance from the university’s fall return plan, according to a press release. Any activities will be posted to the homecoming website on the student activities page.
The UWAA traditionally oversees homecoming planning and activities in conjunction with campus partners. The association will not host two traditional in-person events -- the homecoming parade and the 50th Club Reunion, which was set to celebrate the class of 1970. All alumni from that class will be invited back to campus to celebrate in fall 2021.
There are various activities that the class of 1970 can participate in, such as filling out a form for the Memory Book or submitting a favorite song from the ’70s to be added to a Spotify playlist. All virtual activities for the class can be found on the homecoming website at www.uwyo.edu/homecoming under the 50th Club Reunion page.
“Deadlines for activities vary, so please be sure to check the website,” Fry said.
As a reminder, face masks are required on the UW campus, and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance is urged.
Alumni also can visit the registration page on the homecoming website to sign the virtual guestbook and update their contact information. Downloadable content will be available throughout homecoming week.
The Distinguished Alumni and Medallion Service Award recognitions have been postponed until fall 2021. The three Distinguished Alumni are David Burman, Nancy Freudenthal and Peter Sherman; the Medallion Service Award honoree is April Brimmer Kunz.
“Our homecoming plans may have changed, but that hasn’t changed the pride and spirit of the University of Wyoming community. Our most important priority is doing everything we can to protect our students, faculty, staff and UW guests,” Fry said. “We, like so many of you, want our alumni and friends to experience Homecoming in meaningful ways. So, by adjusting to these changes and shifting our efforts in providing virtual components, we can keep the traditions of connectedness alive, regardless of where you are in the world.”
For more information, call the UWAA at 307-766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.
