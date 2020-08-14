Arizona Bowl defensive MVP Alijah Halliburton, No. 3, and offensive MVP Xazavian Valladay, No. 6, hoist their trophies on the stage after the Cowboys’ 38-17 victory on Dec. 31, 2019, at the University of Arizona. When it comes to the cancellation of the fall football season, University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel said, "And I hope that people understand that we are focused on the safety of our students, our fans and our community. That’s the reason we’re doing this. That’s the only reason we would do this.”