LARAMIE – While he isn't as certain as he was a month or so ago about the likelihood of college football marching forward as planned come September, University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman remains hopeful.
In an exclusive interview with WyoSports, Burman said he believes the odds of college football starting on time is "50-50" and that, as of now, the UW football program is operating as if the season will start as scheduled Sept. 5 against Weber State at War Memorial Stadium.
"As of today, we are still playing," Burman said. "Everything we have planned is still on the schedule."
COVID-19 cases around the country have spiked in recent weeks following the reopening of states. College football programs around the country began introducing student-athletes back on campus in June, though some have shut down voluntary workouts due to positive tests.
UW has yet to record a positive test among its student-athletes and staff, however, and the plan is for mandatory football workouts to start next week, and for fall camp to begin in August.
It would require multiple athletes recording positive tests and an inability to trace the virus to shut football down, according to Burman. All of UW's fall sports are still currently going according to schedule.
"We have not a made a decision (to stop the season) ... and we're not in a hurry to do so," Burman said. "We are not in a panic mode."
As the Ivy League prepares to announce its plans for fall sports today, it is widely expected that the league, which includes Harvard, Yale and Princeton, will move its fall sports to the spring, per The Athletic.
While some are anticipating the announcement to be the first domino to fall for college football as a whole, Burman believes any decisions on postponing or canceling the season will be held off until the last possible moment.
As opposed to when the Ivy League made the move to cancel its basketball tournament in March, which led to all conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament being canceled, there isn't as much of a time crunch or deadline with this decision.
The Ivy League also plays at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level, as opposed to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) that UW and the rest of the Mountain West play in, which has different implications for revenue and television contracts.
While Burman would like an ultimate decision on football and fall sports to be made sooner rather than later, he said it's likely the process will drag out to allow as much time as possible. And it will likely be a decision made by college football as an entity, rather than by individual conferences. While the Ivy League's announcement could create a precedent, it likely won't lead to any immediate decisions being made.
"It's a decision that, by and large, will probably be made as a group," Burman said. "There is so much financially riding on this decision that no one wants to pull the trigger."
All options for a football season are currently being discussed, including conference-only games in the fall or a spring season. The danger with a spring season, however, is winters in Laramie could lead to low fan attendance, which will already be down due to Center for Disease Control regulations, and health risks for players.
The best option for a spring season might be for UW to play its first few games on the road until conditions are more suitable in Wyoming in mid-March. Much of the decision to move to spring football would also hinge on television contracts and conference payouts.
UW also will be presenting a new fan attendance plan to the CDC later this month. Currently, War Memorial Stadium would only be able to seat around 20% of its maximum capacity (29,181) by current regulations. To make the financials work, UW would need to be at least 30% capacity, according to Burman, though the team would ultimately play, regardless of what the final capacity numbers are. The health of staff, fans and student-athletes remains the top priority, Burman said.
While the numbers for coronavirus infections nationally are not particularly promising, particularly in Florida, Arizona, California and Texas, Wyoming looks fairly solid as a state for the most part. There are currently 1,378 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming that have resulted in 20 deaths, per the Wyoming Department of Health.
That only goes so far, however, as UW's 2020 schedule is a national one that currently includes games in Louisiana and Indiana. The plan right now is still for those nonconference road games to be played, as long as they consistently test their athletes, Burman said. Decisions to cancel games could be done on a week-by-week basis.
There has still been no discussion of cutting sports at UW amid budget reductions, Burman said.
With things being as volatile as they are at the moment, Burman expects the next two weeks to be crucial in deciding how college football looks in 2020. If infection numbers improve, there is still a chance things go off without a hitch. If they don't, then the alternatives start to become more realistic. When asked whether the current plan for football in the fall or if college football in the spring was more likely, Burman declined to answer.
Burman also said he "(doesn't) even think about" the odds of no college football in the fall or spring, as the financial ramifications would be devastating and would lead to the "elimination of programs."
Burman remains "cautiously optimistic" about the season starting on time, but is less clear on the odds of it seeing its completion. Things fluctuate quickly in the COVID-19 world. What looks good today might be rendered meaningless in a week.
The uncertainty would be enough to drive most people insane. But for Burman, who considers himself pretty even-keeled, it's just part of the job, albeit an unenjoyable part.
"That's making the assumption I am sane," Burman said with a chuckle. "We can only plan so much right now without knowing what's going to happen."
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.
