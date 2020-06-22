In this photo taken on Sunday, June 14, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, center, poses with volunteers and players after the Adria Tour charity tournament in Belgrade, Serbia. Djokovic’s charity tennis exhibition series combined with an overall softening of coronavirus restrictions in Serbia has led to a spike in the number the positive cases among professional athletes. Two tennis players ranked among the top 40 in the world and five players at Serbia’s biggest soccer club have tested positive for the virus after being involved in sporting events where fans packed into the stands and social distancing was not enforced.