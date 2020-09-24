Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Mostly sunny skies. Becoming windy during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.