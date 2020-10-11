Ballet student Micah Sparrow stretches in a classroom at the Texas Ballet Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Fort Worth, Texas. For many, it's not Christmas without the dance of Clara, Uncle Drosselmeyer, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Mouse King and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince. But this year the coronavirus pandemic has canceled performances of “The Nutcracker” around the U.S. and Canada, eliminating a major and reliable source of revenue for dance companies already reeling financially following the essential shutdown of their industry.