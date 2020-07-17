ROCK SPRINGS – While administrators at Sweetwater County School District No. 1 are aiming to provide options when students return in the fall – virtually, in-person, or a combination — some health standards are nonnegotiable. During the meeting Wednesday where the Board of Trustees signed off on a revised budget and reopening plan, safety guidelines drew a lot of discussion, especially concerning masks.
During public comments, some families said they would transfer their children if masks were required all day, and others said they would transfer their children if more protection or virtual options weren’t provided.
Officials stressed that they are making decisions based on state and federal guidelines, and that means face coverings will be required when social distancing isn’t possible. However, Sweetwater No. 1 is working to provide flexibility within that. For example, the district has purchased masks and face shields to go to all students and staff. They shared different designs, such as clear masks to allow lip reading or hats that come with shields to meet student needs. Multiple administrators stressed they had to make decisions based on government requirements and not politics or other personal beliefs.
MOVING BEYOND CRISIS LEARNING
The presentation of the reopening plan said teaching in the spring involved crisis or trauma learning when teachers were forced to move online with little notice due to the coronavirus. A re-entry task force was charged with seeing what lessons could be learned — what worked well and what didn’t go so well. With new information, equipment, and guidelines, the district is aiming to continue education while keeping students and staff safe.
On the first day of school on Aug. 17, pending the status of state guidelines, Sweetwater No. 1 is preparing to offer classes in person and online. As of Wednesday’s meeting, no doctor’s note or medical waiver would be required for students to attend part or all of their classes virtually. The $91,341,896 budget for 2020-21 included $453,500 for 500 Swivl Cameras, licenses and tripods so teachers could simultaneous teach students in the classroom and at home. They are meant to provide real-time interaction as well as record lessons that could be replayed later.
New standards will start at home. Officials noted it isn’t a new expectation that parents make sure their children aren’t sick before sending them to school, though there is a specific list of COVID-19 symptoms they’re supposed to check. The goal is to limit potential spread of sickness to bus drivers, students, teachers, or other staff.
When it comes to transportation, adults are encouraged to drop off students themselves. It is anticipated that students will have to wear masks while riding on the bus if there aren’t enough seats for recommended social distancing, such as the bus from Rock Springs to Farson-Eden School.
The district has purchased hands-free temperature scanners so students can be checked before entering schools. In response to concerns about false positives, they said the scanners had already been deployed during summer sports practice, and they knew sometimes kids needed to cool down a little and be retested after a few minutes. However, if they test positive multiple times and/or display other symptoms, parents will be contacted, and students will be sent home.
COMMUNICATION IS KEY
“We want students back,” Human Resources Director Nicole Bolton said, and that will require extra cooperation and communication.
As families decide what class options work best for their situation, Bolton invited the public to ask questions. She said they want to make sure people are making informed decisions before taking steps such as pulling students out of the district.
The guidelines are meant to be flexible, and could change based on changes at the county, state, or federal level. Some answers are still pending, such as will contact sports like football be allowed. Officials said they are watching the state health orders closely, because they can expand or restrict their options.
When asked what people can do before school starts, Superintendent Kelly McGovern encouraged parents to talk with their children, because they will take to heart the actions and attitudes they see.
“They’re listening to everything you say, even when you think they aren’t listening,” she said.
For more details on reopening schools, such as an information video or copy of the plan, see rocketminer.com.
