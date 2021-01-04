ROCK SPRINGS — AARP Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health will begin their Wellness Wednesdays Webinars series at 3 p.m. Jan. 6 with a free webinar called “Suicide and the Aging Population.”
The presentation may be viewed at no cost by the public at www.facebook.com/AARPWY/.
Wyoming Department of Health numbers from January 2018 suggest the highest suicide rates in the state per 100,000 Wyoming citizens comes in age bands of 70 and older, with a particular spike after age 80. On Jan. 6, Cathy Buschmeier, intentional injury prevention coordinator for the Wyoming Injury and Violence Prevention Program, will discuss an overview of suicide rates in Wyoming, as well as how COVID-19 has impacted Wyoming residents. Buschmeier will also touch on risk factors and suggestions for what to do if you believe a loved one is at-risk for suicide.
“This is a must-see to become informed on current suicide rates in Wyoming and learn about how you can care for your family members and friends who may be at risk during this tough time,” Buschmeier said.
The Wellness Wyoming Series will feature a series of half-hour wellness webinars specifically directed toward those age 50 and over on the first Wednesday of each month. The webinars may be viewed at no cost on AARP’s Facebook page.
