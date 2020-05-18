ROCK SPRINGS -- Students returned to the classrooms of Western Wyoming Community College for the first time in months. While most Mustangs concluded their spring online courses last week, on Monday a limited number of students and staff returned for on-campus instruction for components like labs or hands-on activities that cannot be replicated easily in an online class.
The college worked with county and state officials to be granted a variance which allowed it to be one of Wyoming leaders in resuming in-person education. The hope is that this is a model that can be applied in the following summer semester.
Dr. Kim Dale, Western’s president, said they’ve been focusing on resuming classes and are a ways removed from making concrete fall plans. Nevertheless, she expects Western will be able to will be able to offer in-person instruction, possibly through a hybrid system that involves more space between students, fewer people in a single classroom, staggered classes and online elements.
