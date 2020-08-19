ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will eliminate job positions and degree pathways in the days ahead.
The decision was announced to employees on Monday, Aug. 17, and is due to state budget cuts, declining enrollment, and the impact of COVID-19, according to a press release.
“As a new president, this was not how I wanted to start our journey," President Kim Dale said. "I'm keenly aware that there are people attached to these decisions. I’ve asked our Western family for compassion and understanding during this transition.”
The majority of the college’s budget goes to salary and benefits, so the only meaningful way to cut expenses is a reduction in workforce, the release stated. The decision to eliminate positions rather than furloughing or temporarily cutting salaries is designed to implement a sustainable plan during the current crisis and into the future. The college intends to streamline its structure and resolve areas of inefficiency with a focus on boosting enrollment.
Over the summer, two internal committees drafted two rubrics -- academic and administration -- to assist in determining what positions and degrees will be impacted. These rubrics were given to a cabinet consisting of the president, vice presidents, and human resources.
Besides labor, the cabinet will examine several areas for inefficiencies including workflow, organizational design, academic affairs, technology and IT services, facilities, auxiliaries, spending, and contracts. The cabinet is now working through this process and will partner with the board of trustees to make an official announcement in September.
After learning about Wyoming's mandate for a 10% cut to Western’s funding, the college's board of trustees conducted a special meeting in June.
"President Dale and her staff presented a strategic and data-led proposal to review how the college would sustain these ongoing budget cuts. We knew this would be difficult and are very pleased with the work that has been done to date,” Board President Regina Clark said.
On July 13, 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon announced statewide budget cuts of $250 million. Through the Wyoming Community College Commission, state funding for all Wyoming community colleges was cut by 10%. This is in addition to the 9% cut that Western had already budgeted for during the 2020-21 academic year. It is projected that the community colleges may undergo additional state-funding cuts within the next year or two.
Western serves Carbon, Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta counties. The college has experienced a 26% decline in its enrollment during the past 10 years, the release said. While community colleges nationwide have seen enrollment declines, Western’s decline exceeds the national and statewide averages. This translates into a loss of revenue of $4.9 million (2020 dollars). President Dale visited counties served in the fall of 2019 and plans to continue to reach out to key stakeholders for strategic solutions.
Western has not had a college-wide reduction in force in 20 years. Despite these challenges, Western will be welcoming students to campus on Monday August 24, for the fall semester. Additionally, two new grants are available for students who have been impacted by COVID-19 to help pay for college.
For more information on Western’s restructuring plans, contact Kandy Frink at kfrink@westernwyoming.edu.
