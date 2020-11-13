Western Wyoming Community College is proud to have helped adult learners in Wyoming start or remain enrolled in college through the distribution of CARES funds from Governor Gordon’s office. A grand total of $1,333,916 CARES funding awarded and disbursed to 428 unduplicated students as 82 students received both grants.
Many Western students’ lives were changed by this funding.
“The CARES fund helped me stay in school and not worry as much about losing my job due to the pandemic. It really meant a lot to have that money to get by until I can get another job,” said Destiny Simmons.
Michelle Zediker stated, “I am a nontraditional nursing student, and this money was especially helpful to me to purchase books and to help with monthly expenses, and pay medical bills from a surgery I had before returning to school. I am not able to work right now due to the demands of the program at Western, and have had difficulty finding anyone who can work with my limited availability, as I would need to work nights when I should be sleeping so I am fresh for class. I have loans but don't qualify for grants. I am thankful this money was available to further assist me in my pursuits towards my ADN! It helped alleviate some of the burden."
CARES fund recipient Adam Pond’s story is one that is all too familiar in southwest Wyoming.
“My work in the oil and gas industry has been, like so many other industries, profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry-wide slowdown is expected to continue with no confident projections on when it will end. Highly specialized professionals like myself are finding it challenging to market their skills in other economic avenues. The funding provided to me by the CARES Wyoming College Grant has allowed me to continue my education and diversify my skillset in order to adapt and overcome in these trying times. I am very grateful for the assistance and opportunities provided,” Pond said.
“During my employment, hours and days were cut back to save on money. This created a hardship on my family. Since school started, it was even harder to manage a full-time job, as well as, succeed academically in a full-time program. The CARES relief fund helped me tremendously! It provided extra money for my family to pay for expenses, and some stress relief. I didn't have to worry as much about finding another source of income or help. I am truly grateful and appreciative of this,” stated Alexandra Martinez.
While CARES grant funding has ended, Western has many other financial aid opportunities available, to learn more visit westernwyoming.edu/aid. The financial aid deadline for fall 2021 ends April 1, 2021. Spring 2021 semester registration opened Nov. 9, 2020.
