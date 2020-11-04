Community colleges are more vital to Wyoming’s economy than ever before. Western Wyoming Community College provides adult learners with high-quality educational options to meet their changing career goals.
Nearly 40% of Wyoming residents stated in a report that they or a relative has been laid off because of COVID-19 and its economic effects in September. The report also found that more than 50% of Wyoming residents saw changes to their work loads, and more than 60% report hour or pay cuts, according to a Casper Start Tribune article on Sept. 18, 2020.
Many of these Wyomingites do not have the opportunity to relocate as they have homes and families to consider. Some of them are still working, but with fewer hours. Western provides the opportunity to attend classes full-time, in the evenings, online, or part-time while juggling their existing jobs, or while caring for children at home.
Gov. Mark Gordon funded the CARES Grant program that provided financial assistance to students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, Western Wyoming Community College awarded the most CARES Grant funding to adult learners out of all of Wyoming’s community colleges. One such student is John Hiltner.
“I can’t tell you how many people told me it’s never too late to go back to school. It’s not that I didn’t believe them. I just never had a reason. Due to extenuating circumstances and the state of our nation, this is what I’ve chosen to do. The next step in the process was figuring out how I would pay for my tuition. Because of the CARES grant I was awarded I was able to do just that. Now I have both hope and optimism back in my life,” stated Hiltner.
To date, Western has awarded $847,920 in CARES funds to 325 students to allow them to further educational goals.
Hiltner also stated, “Western provided me the opportunity to seek the perfect degree for the field I am interested in. It allowed me a first-hand experience with others like myself and possible future colleagues, as well as up close and personal relationships with my professors and other faculty.”
Wyoming is ranked number three in the nation for higher education by SmartAsset. The quality of education is much higher in Wyoming than that of neighboring states. Wyoming’s community college programs are an excellent opportunity for those looking to change or improve their career prospects, living in rural communities, those who are currently working, or caring for children at home.
To learn more about how Western Wyoming Community College can help further adult learners, visit www.westernwyoming.edu.
