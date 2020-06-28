Vice President Mike Pence, second from right, walks off of the stage on June 26 following the conclusion of a briefing with the Coronavirus Task Force at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington. Dr. Deborah Birx, left, Dr. Anthony Fauci, second from left, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, right, follow Pence. On Friday, Pence said Americans should look to their state and local leadership for modeling their behavior. The comments only days after President Donald Trump held two campaign events that drew hundreds of participants but few wearing masks.