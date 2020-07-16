CHEYENNE – With Wyoming's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at their highest level since late April – and as coronavirus cases soar nationwide – Gov. Mark Gordon offered his support Wednesday of businesses that have recently implemented face mask mandates.
But during a news conference, the governor said he was less interested in a statewide mask order, such as those that have been implemented in half the states across the country. The governors of Alabama and Montana both issued statewide mask mandates Wednesday that apply in most public spaces.
"My faith in the people of Wyoming is that when presented the information they need that they will be respectful,” Gordon said. "I'm certainly not inclined to do a statewide order. If conditions (worsen) in a local community or county, and those elected representatives really request it, we'll work with them to try to make sure that's a possibility.”
Walmart, Menards and King Soopers are among the companies that have already implemented or announced plans to require face coverings inside their stores. Gordon mentioned his frustration with “some obnoxious people” who have tried to argue such private-industry requirements are constitutional infringements.
“There is no constitutional right to go infect somebody else,” Gordon said. “This is their prerogative. … If they say no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service, by God, I'm going to respect that.”
The state has also updated its statewide COVID-19 hospitalization rate from “stable” to “concerning.” There are currently 17 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Wyoming, a level that it has not been reached since late April. Gordon said the uptick “doesn’t mean it’s got dire at this point, but it’s very concerning.”
Earlier this week, Gordon announced he has extended the state's current public health orders, which allow gatherings of up to 50 persons without restrictions and permit events of up to 250 persons with health measures in place, through the end of July.
Looking ahead to next month, the governor also briefly touched on reopening K-12 schools, following the state Department of Education’s release of its guidance for local school districts earlier in July. Every Wyoming school district has been asked to submit its own three-tier reopening plan to the state by Aug. 3.
While those specifics have yet to emerge, the governor stated “masks probably have a place in schools reopening.”
"Masks will help those schools stay open, masks will help our kids get back to those classrooms, where they need to be, and masks will help them get back to education (so) we won't lose any more of that very precious time,” Gordon said.
During the news conference, health officials also unveiled a plan to test wastewater in various Wyoming communities. State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said the testing will allow the state to better monitor whether and how prevalent COVID-19 is in a community. She added the testing will be done in larger Wyoming communities first, followed by some in smaller towns.
"I know every single one of us hoped a few months ago that we were facing a short-term situation," Harrist said. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 remains a serious threat, and is simply not yet done with us. The good news, though, is that we all have the power, through taking simple actions, to change the course of this outbreak for Wyoming."
