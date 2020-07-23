Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.