Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa Harting of Harpersville, New York, an injection as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine gets underway on July 27 in Binghamton, New York. A letter from federal health officials instructing states to be ready to begin distributing a vaccine by Nov. 1 — two days before the election — has met, not with exhilaration, but with suspicion among public health experts and others.