Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.