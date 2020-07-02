RIVERTON (WNE) — The Wind River Roundup Rodeo that takes place every year during the Fremont County Fair has been cancelled for 2020 due to restrictions that have been put in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
"If you can't fill the grandstands, you can't pay for it, (and) the state won't let you fill the grandstands," rodeo committee chair Dennis Mazet said last week.
Gatherings of more than 250 people are currently banned in Wyoming – a rule that also could impact the schedule of night events for the Fremont County Fair next month.
"We just can't put on an event with 250 people in the grandstands," fair general manager Pat Hart said Thursday. "It doesn't pay for the event. So we're just on hold right now."
Meanwhile, she said, staff members at the fair will continue to accept entries for the annual exhibits, livestock sales, and other competitions that will take place as usual this summer, beginning with the horse show July 17-18 and including the Fremont County Fair kickoff parade at 10 a.m. July 25. Hart noted that fairgoers will be encouraged to wear masks, and officials will ensure social distancing measures are in place throughout the week of the event: July 25- Aug. 1.
