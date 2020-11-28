Certified Nursing Assistant Angelica Corral changes her personal protective equipment (PPE) as she travels from room to room at the El Paso Long Term Acute Care hospital onFriday, Nov. 6, in central El Paso, Texas. Faulting inaction in Washington, governors and state lawmakers are racing to get needed pandemic relief to small businesses, the unemployed, renters and others affected by the widening coronavirus outbreak. In some cases, they are figuring out how to spend the last of a federal relief package passed in the spring as an end-of-year deadline approaches and the current COVID-19 surge threatens their economies once again.