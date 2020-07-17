The Sheridan Press
SHERIDAN — Peering down quiet New York City streets through a bus window, Lt. Commander Shay Whetstone observed an unusually desolate and traffic-less cityscape — a “once in a lifetime,” beautiful but sinister view.
Eerily empty, the scene sharply contrasted with the chaos of her upcoming assignment.
Whetstone, a Sheridan resident and Navy reservist, was recalled as part of a rapid response team to support hard-hit New York City hospitals during an influx of COVID-19 patients.
She received 24-hour notice of her anticipated deployment April 5 and boarded a plane to Fort Dix, New Jersey, the following day, leaving three children and a husband behind in Sheridan until she returned June 25.
Despite a reluctance to let her go, Whetstone’s children found comfort in prayer and understood that mom’s calling is to help sick people, she said.
By day two since notification, the 200-person Navy Medicine Response Team was bused into NYC, and Whetstone began her assignment at Bellevue Hospital, in uniform.
She worked primarily in the emergency department, where two-thirds of the unit transformed into intensive care for ventilated and sedated COVID-19 patients — stacked and racked in close quarters — as medical staff provided lifesaving support. Pumps and supplies quickly depleted.
“All I can say is going in there, it would look like a war zone,” Whetstone said. “We were practicing wartime medicine, essentially.”
Staff relied on personal protective equipment to provide some security during their shift, but many nurses still kept their distance from patients unless close proximity became absolutely necessary.
After more than 10 years in military service, Whetstone felt mentally prepared to “adapt and overcome” in turbulent scenarios as needed.
Still, Bellevue Hospital mid-pandemic felt more chaotic than third-world hospitals in which she worked while on active military deployment. She had practiced disaster relief scenarios before but didn’t entirely expect to use that knowledge on U.S. soil.
NYC-based medical staff welcomed the team with open arms and tears of relief — exhausted from weeks of turnover with contract nurses who often arrived and quit after one day.
“They knew we weren’t going to leave them,” Whetstone said of her NYC-based counterparts. “It was like a relief for them...knowing that we were able to step in and help them out and know that we weren’t going to leave them high and dry.”
When the unit left, NYC staff lined the hallways and clapped as their rescuers departed — offering them permanent jobs as each headed for the door.
Whetstone said the experience of building a team and a family — composed of both civilian and military medical staff — is difficult to put into words but best described as a consistent “all in this together” mentality.
One month before Whetstone returned home, the once-empty streets of Manhattan filled with protesters rioting in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis.
While daytime protests remained peaceful, night brought violence and the unyielding sound of blaring sirens. At one point, she couldn’t enter the hospital through rows of protesters.
Service members were permitted to wear civilian clothes instead of uniforms to avoid drawing attention from protesters frustrated with government.
After changing hotels three times by June 1 — to put some distance between the unit and downtown riots — Whetstone was kept inside on lockdown at a certain point each evening.
She didn’t sleep well. Newly-reopened storefronts boarded up.
Still, at the hospital, Whetstone took up a role as a conduit between patients and families, who were not permitted to visit. She treated patients like her own family and played music on her phone through a plastic bag, sang, spoke and prayed with them.
As one patient weaned off her drip, Whetstone cleaned her up, washed her face and brushed her hair. The patient whispered her gratitude through the tube in her windpipe. Whetstone brought families closer together through glass or phone screens.
She quarantined for two weeks with restricted movement in West Virginia before coming home to Sheridan, where she encountered yet another “surreal” experience of adjusting to local rules, regulations, confusion and the established “new normal.”
From a NYC hospital to her home in Sheridan, Whetstone falls back on the Golden Rule: to treat others how one wishes to be treated themselves.
“Know your surroundings, be responsible and take proper precautions when and if necessary,” she said. “It is fundamentally important to not become complacent in continual prevention.”
Navy reservist Dr. Cheryl Varner, an ear, nose and throat specialist at SMH, deployed to Javits New York Medical Station in early April and helped to relieve 4,700 bed days for overloaded hospitals.
SMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger said because the hospital was not performing elective surgeries at the time of Varner’s deployment, her responsibilities were largely covered by another ear, nose and throat specialist and internal medicine providers. Varner’s time in NYC informed the COVID-19 surge preparation and response plan at SMH, he said.
Despite the impending possibility that COVID-19 community spread may occur, the Sheridan community is adequately prepared to handle an increase in cases, Varner wrote in reflection on her NYC service.
Wearing a facemask in public, frequent hand washing and timely COVID-19 testing were critical practices amid NYC’s high population density but equally necessary to protect Sheridan County residents today, she wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.