Team Szabados forward Audra Richards, No. 21, is congratulated after scoring a goal against Team Stecklein in the NWHL All-Star Hockey Game in Nashville, Tennessee, on Feb. 10, 2019. The women's hockey league thinks it can make it work with the same kind of COVID-19 testing the NBA used in its Disney World bubble. Players, coaches and staff will essentially be limited to hotel and Herb Brooks Arena, the site of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” that serves as a historic setting for a unique season.