CHEYENNE -- The Wyoming Arts Council, in partnership with The Wyoming Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities, will host a free webinar from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, titled "Art and Accessibility for All: Resources to Help Ensure Accessibility of Your Virtual Events."
Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, artists and arts and culture organizations have been proactive in reaching out to their audiences and communities through webinars, live streamed performances, virtual classes, and virtual visual art exhibitions and museum tours.
As the arts transition to using virtual platforms, this can mean either greater inclusion or greater exclusion for people with disabilities. Cultural organizations can ensure that these invaluable resources are fully accessible to people with disabilities, including those with vision, hearing, and learning disabilities.
This webinar will provide:
-- An overview of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for understanding disability challenges, presented by the Wyoming Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities.
-- Tips for creating accessible social media and virtual spaces for people with disabilities.
-- Guest speaker Leslie O'Hashi of Bodylines Dance Theatre in Cheyenne will share first-hand experience about accommodations to ensure more inclusive arts experiences for all.
-- Informal Q-and-A concluding session.
Users may join the meeting from computer, tablet or smartphone by going to meet.google.com/mgi-agyt-dcs. You can also dial in via phone by calling 470-273-8378 and using the PIN number 186 944 421#. All participants will be put in silent mode except during public Q&A comment.
For more information, contact Wyoming Arts Council Community Development and DEI Specialist Kelsey Giroux at 307-630-3918 or kelsey.giroux1@wyo.gov.
