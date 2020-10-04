CHEYENNE -- The Department of Family Services (DFS) has been allocated $1.5 million in Wyoming CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds to provide relief to families who experienced an increase in child care expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents who experienced an increase in child care expenses as a result of the COVID-19 child care/school closures can apply for financial relief. Examples of increased child care expenses may include, but are not limited to:
-- Additional or unanticipated child care expenses for children who would have otherwise been attending school.
-- Child care holding fees to secure spots at child care facilities during the closures.
-- Additional/alternative care for children while parents/guardians were working, attending school or training.
DFS Senior Administrator Roxanne O’Connor said, “The closures of Wyoming schools and child care facilities highlighted child care as an critical component of economic stability for Wyoming families and businesses. This program is a way to help families afford these invaluable services.”
The COVID-19 Child Care Relief Program is not based on income eligibility. Applicants must be Wyoming residents and demonstrate an increase in child care expenses between March 13, 2020, through present. The program was available starting Oct. 1 and will operate while funding is available or until December 30, 2020, whichever occurs first.
For more information, visit dfs.wyo.gov/wyoming-child-care-relief-program or childcarerelief.wyo.gov or call 307-777-5819.
