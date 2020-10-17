As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 142, from 7,337 to 7,479.
Laramie County reported 24 new confirmed cases; Sheridan had 20; Albany and Natrona's confirmed case counts increased by 19; Campbell saw 14 new cases; Fremont recorded 13; Park reported eight; Weston had seven; Uinta saw five; Lincoln recorded four; Johnson reported three new cases; Big Horn and Crook saw two, and Niobrara and Sweetwater counties reported one.
The total number of active coronavirus cases statewide is now 2,200, an increase of 86 over yesterday's 2,114.
BY THE NUMBERS
Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county
Albany: 371
Big Horn: 54
Campbell: 157
Carbon: 45
Converse: 52
Crook: 31
Fremont: 185
Goshen: 42
Hot Springs: 2
Johnson: 26
Laramie: 343
Lincoln: 96
Natrona: 287
Niobrara: 1
Park: 152
Platte: 32
Sheridan: 147
Sublette: 10
Sweetwater: 32
Teton: 47
Uinta: 32
Washakie: 18
Weston: 38
Total: 2,200
Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county
Albany: 905
Big Horn: 119
Campbell: 521
Carbon: 232
Converse: 159
Crook: 71
Fremont: 884
Goshen: 116
Hot Springs: 35
Johnson: 50
Laramie: 854
Lincoln: 247
Natrona: 811
Niobrara: 3
Park: 378
Platte: 58
Sheridan: 379
Sublette: 101
Sweetwater: 390
Teton: 659
Uinta: 322
Washakie: 123
Weston: 62
Total 7,479
Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county
Albany: 129
Big Horn: 18
Campbell: 45
Carbon: 37
Converse: 64
Crook: 10
Fremont: 125
Goshen: 18
Hot Springs: 6
Johnson: 18
Laramie: 279
Lincoln: 54
Natrona: 149
Niobrara: 2
Park: 36
Platte: 23
Sheridan: 114
Sublette: 41
Sweetwater: 21
Teton: 33
Uinta: 79
Washakie: 10
Weston: 26
Total: 1,337
Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.
Coronavirus recoveries by county
Albany: 662
Big Horn: 81
Campbell: 407
Carbon: 222
Converse: 171
Crook: 50
Fremont: 810
Goshen: 90
Hot Springs: 39
Johnson: 41
Laramie: 786
Lincoln: 203
Natrona: 666
Niobrara: 4
Park: 260
Platte 48
Sheridan: 342
Sublette: 131
Sweetwater: 377
Teton: 644
Uinta: 367
Washakie: 108
Weston: 50
Total: 6,559
A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.
