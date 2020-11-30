CHEYENNE (AP) — Wyoming's governor still had mild symptoms of COVID-19 five days after testing positive for the virus.
Gov. Mark Gordon continued to work in isolation Monday, spokesman Michael Pearlman said.
Gordon's wife, Jennie Gordon, tested negative for the coronavirus and was isolating separately from the governor.
Two staff members in the governor's office tested positive. All other close, recent contacts of Gordon's tested negative, Pearlman said.
Gordon first showed symptoms Nov. 22 and immediately took an at-home test.
Gordon got another test at a medical clinic Wednesday. The at-home and clinic tests both came back positive for the coronavirus that day.
It was unclear where Gordon contracted the virus, Pearlman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.