CHEYENNE (AP) — Wyoming's governor planned to isolate himself for over a week after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus.
Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, tested negative for the coronavirus in a rapid test and was awaiting results of a secondary test, the governor's office said in a statement Monday.
The self-isolation will last until Nov. 11, or 14 days following the possible exposure.
Gordon might have been exposed during a meeting that included a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. All attendees took precautions including wearing masks for the length of the meeting, according to the governor's office.
