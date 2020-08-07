CHEYENNE -- A Fremont County man previously confirmed as testing positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has died, increasing Wyoming's total number of deaths associated with the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The older adult man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized, according to a press release.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 28 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,449 lab-confirmed cases and 509 probable cases reported.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state's coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If the disease did not cause or contribute to the person's death, that person's death is not reflected in Wyoming's count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.