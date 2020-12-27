As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 37,129, an increase of 429 cases over Wednesday's 36,700.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming also increased since Wednesday -- by 317, from 2,033 to 2,350.
The county reporting the largest increase in confirmed cases on Saturday was Campbell with 56. Laramie County had 55; Natrona County's case count increased by 44; Teton County reported 38; Park County recorded 37; Sweetwater County saw 34; Uinta County reported 29; Washakie County saw 23 new cases; Carbon County had 19; Fremont County reported 18; Sheridan County saw 17; Big Horn County had 16; Albany County reported eight, Converse County reported six; Goshen, Hot Springs and Lincoln counties saw five; Crook County's case numbers increased by four; Johnson and Sublette counties reported three new cases; Niobrara County had two, and Platte and Weston counties reported one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.